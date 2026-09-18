Agri-Eco Park to retain, replant 60 trees

A TOTAL of 60 trees at the proposed Mandaue Agri-Eco Park in Barangay Ibabao-Estancia, Mandaue City, will be retained or replanted, while 19 invasive and non-native trees are proposed for removal, according to project developer Oakridge Realty Development Corp.

Oakridge said the 79 existing trees within the project area are being assessed as part of the park’s development and landscaping plan.

The company said the plan aims to provide suitable conditions for native species and the broader ecosystem while keeping the park safe, accessible and sustainable for public use.

The trees proposed for removal remain subject to assessment and approval by the appropriate government authorities, Oakridge said.

On Monday, Sept. 14, the Mandaue City Council approved a resolution expressing no objection to the proposed cutting of 19 trees and the earthballing or relocation of other trees to make way for the development.

The resolution, however, does not authorize the cutting or relocation of the trees. The project proponents must still secure the necessary permits and comply with requirements of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the City Environment and Natural Resources Office and other concerned agencies.

The resolution identified 23 foxtail palms and one traveller’s palm for earthballing and relocation, subject to DENR rules and requirements.

More trees to be planted

Oakridge said additional native trees and vegetation will be planted throughout the park to enhance biodiversity and support its long-term ecological health.

The Mandaue Agri-Eco Park will be developed through a partnership among the City Government, the Department of Agriculture and Oakridge.

Oakridge will undertake the park’s development and subsequent maintenance at no cost to the City Government.

The proposed park is envisioned as a green public space featuring a greenhouse, a shed and areas where visitors can walk and enjoy the surroundings. / DPC