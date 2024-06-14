Agricultural, Mixed-Use Lots Up for Public E-Bidding on July 10-11

THE Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) is set to sell through electronic public bidding (e-bidding) a total of 57 agricultural and mixed-used lots on its e-bidding portal, https://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph, starting at 9 a.m. on July 10, 2024, until 1 p.m. on July 11, 2024. Bids shall be opened at 2 p.m. on July 11, 2024.

Prospective parties can join the e-bidding through a one-time registration on the portal at http://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph/Account/Register.

Once registered, buyers may submit their bids online and observe the e-bidding proceedings by clicking the “Assets for Sale” icon on the PDIC website’s homepage at www.pdic.gov.ph.

To be sold on an as-is-where-is basis are corporate and closed banks’ assets consisting of 35 agricultural lots, 10 agricultural lots with improvements, six mixed residential/agricultural lots, five mixed residential/agricultural lots with improvements, and one mixed commercial/agricultural lot with improvements.

These properties are located in Aklan, Antique, Bataan, Batangas, Bukidnon, Bulacan, Cagayan, Davao de Oro, Iloilo, Isabela, Laguna, Lanao del Norte, Marinduque, Misamis Occidental, Negros Oriental, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Quezon and Tarlac.