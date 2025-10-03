Agricultural trade up 0.9% in August as exports climb, imports slip

THE Philippines’ total agricultural trade in August rose 0.9 percent from a year earlier to US$2.33 billion, driven by higher exports that partly offset weaker imports, the statistics agency said on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025.

Preliminary data showed exports of farm goods jumped 12.3 percent to $723.5 million, accounting for 31 percent of total agricultural trade and 10.2 percent of the country’s overall shipments. Imports fell 3.5 percent to $1.61 billion, or 69 percent of agricultural trade, equivalent to 15.2 percent of all imports.

The trade balance in agricultural goods showed a deficit of $883.4 million, down 13.5 percent year-on-year.

Fruits and nuts led export gains, contributing $243.2 million, or 33.6 percent of agricultural shipments.

The Netherlands was the top European Union buyer, taking in $86.6 million worth of products, while Malaysia was the leading Asean market, purchasing $38.3 million.

Among imports, cereals remained the largest commodity group, valued at $311.1 million, or 19.4 percent of total agricultural imports. Vietnam was the Philippines’ top Asean supplier at $189.4 million, while Spain led EU exporters at $31.9 million.

The top EU-sourced farm imports were meat and edible meat offal ($36.4 million), dairy products and honey ($35.9 million) and animal fodder ($16.7 million).

Agricultural trade growth slowed sharply compared with July’s 14.5 percent annual rise and the 5.1 percent gain in August 2024. / KOC