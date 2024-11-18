Agriculture department reviews hog transport policy

CEBU Province eases hog transport rules as the Department of Agriculture (DA) reviews livestock transport policy to address African swine fever (ASF) and supply chain issues.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., in a statement released on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, said the review, which includes a reevaluation of DA Administrative Order (AO) 5, series of 2019, will be conducted in consultation with key industry stakeholders, notably the Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food Inc.

“This extensive review of regulations, including AO 5, aims to ease supply bottlenecks for chicken and pork without compromising food safety. It will also help manage expected demand spikes during the holiday season,” Laurel explained.

The goal is to streamline the regulatory process for transporting livestock and ensure that supply chains for pork, poultry and other animal products remain stable and sustainable, especially in light of expected demand spikes during the upcoming holiday season.

Last Nov. 8, Cebu Province decided to forgo the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) shipping permit requirement for hogs after complaints from hog traders in Negros Island, who claimed that the BAI had not issued permits for hogs entering Cebu for almost two years.

As a result, hog traders were forced to smuggle hogs to Cebu.

Last Oct. 26, authorities seized an abandoned boat carrying 79 undocumented hogs from Negros Oriental near Barangay Kanyuko in the southwestern town of Dumanjug, Cebu.

The hogs were eventually slaughtered, roasted and distributed to town residents on All Saints’ Day on Nov. 1.

AO 5

AO 5, which was issued in 2019, sets guidelines for the local transport of animals and animal products to mitigate risks posed by animal health threats.

Under these regulations, transport permits are required and special requirements are imposed on specific animals and products to protect against the spread of disease.

However, Laurel emphasized that the review stemmed from the country’s preparation to “manage expected demand spikes during the holiday season.”

Cebu requirements

SunStar reported on Nov. 8 that traders will only need a veterinary health certificate, livestock permit and an ASF rapid test for hogs to be shipped to Cebu.

This came after local authorities alleged that BAI unnecessarily withheld permits for hog shipments from Negros Island, a practice that has reportedly fueled illegal smuggling operations.

“Mapugos na lang og [hog] smuggling kay ang Bureau of Animal Industry [BAI] dili sila mo-issue og permit tungod anang ilang gitawag nga injunction (They’re forced to smuggle hogs because the Bureau of Animal Industry won’t issue permits due to what they call an injunction),” La Libertad, Negros Oriental Councilor Redgil Medes said in a report from Cebu Capitol Pubic Information Office on Nov. 7.

Medes said the writ of preliminary injunction issued by the Court of Appeals’ 20th Division, which prohibits the BAI from implementing its culling and zoning policies in Cebu while the Provincial Government’s lawsuit challenging these measures is pending.

The injunction, issued on June 30, 2023, temporarily stopped the DA’s ASF-related culling policy in the province, citing the need to prevent “grave and irreparable damage” to Cebu’s hog industry.

Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia has warned of potential legal action against BAI if the alleged permit restrictions are not addressed promptly.

Zoning

The DA’s regulatory review also extends to DA Administrative Circular 2, series of 2022, which modified the National Zoning and Movement Plan to control ASF, a disease that has devastated the local hog industry since its emergence in 2019.

The ASF crisis continues to disrupt the pork supply chain, pushing prices higher and creating logistical hurdles in the movement of livestock.

Laurel emphasized that the DA’s overhaul aims to streamline processes while ensuring that safety measures remain intact.

“We aim to streamline these processes and update safety measures to ensure stable supply and reasonable prices for pork, poultry and other products, while safeguarding both public health and the livestock industry,” Laurel said.

In addition to regulatory updates, the DA is considering a multi-billion-peso investment in quarantine facilities, regional laboratories and enhanced monitoring systems to better manage animal health risks.

The department is also collaborating with the Food and Drug Administration to accelerate the availability of ASF vaccines, a move expected to help control the disease and stabilize the hog sector in the near future.

This regulatory overhaul is part of a broader 10-point agenda from the DA to foster a balance between industry growth and regulatory oversight, ensuring that the Philippines’ livestock sector remains robust and capable of meeting consumer demand. / CDF