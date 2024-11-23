Agriculture remains primary sector for child labor

THE agricultural sector remains the leading sector for child labor in the Philippines, accounting for 65.3 percent of child laborers in 2023.

This figure reflects a slight decrease from 68.8 percent in 2022 and 61.9 percent in 2021, according to a survey released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024.

Following agriculture, the services sector accounted for 30.7 percent, while the industry sector represented only four percent of child laborers.

The PSA defines a working child as any individual aged five to 17 years who has engaged in economic activities. This includes those who had a job or business, or participated in family farms or businesses, for at least one hour during the week preceding the survey.

The total number of child laborers decreased to approximately 678,000 in 2023 from 828,000 in 2022 and 935,000 in 2021.

Despite the decline in numbers, the percentage of working children engaged in child labor increased to 62 percent in 2023, up from 56 percent in 2022 but lower than the 68.4% recorded in 2021.

A significant majority of working children, about 73.7 percent, reported working for 20 hours or fewer per week, a decline from 75.6 percent the previous year. Conversely, those working longer hours (between 21 to 40 hours per week) rose to 16.4 percent, up from 15.7 percent in 2022.

Child labor, as defined by the survey, refers to hazardous work (Hazardous Child Labor) or activities likely to harm the health, safety, or morals of children (as identified in the Department of Labor and Employment Department Order 149, Series of 2016 – Guidelines in Assessing and Determining Hazardous Work in the Employment of Persons Below 18 Years of Age); work by children below 15 years old that exceeds 20 hours a week or more than four hours on any given day, or between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. (Section 12-A, paragraphs (1 and 3) of Republic Act (RA) 9231, or the Special Protection of Children against Child Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act); and work by children aged 15 to 17 years that exceeds 40 hours a week or more than eight hours a day, or between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. (Section 12-A, paragraphs (2 and 3) of RA 9231).

The survey highlights a gender disparity among child laborers, with boys comprising 62.1 percent (422,000) of those engaged in hazardous labor, while girls accounting for 37.9 percent (257,000).

This trend reflects a long-standing pattern, although efforts to address child labor continue to emphasize gender-sensitive approaches.

The data also revealed a concerning age trend: children aged 15 to 17 years accounted for 74.4 percent of child laborers — a significant increase from 61.6 percent in 2022 and 64.7 percent in 2021.

This age group continues to make up the largest share of child laborers, often engaged in hazardous tasks across various industries, such as agriculture, construction and domestic work.

The persistence of child labor within the agricultural sector underscores ongoing challenges despite efforts to reduce these practices.

The PSA’s findings indicate a need for continued focus on protecting children’s rights and welfare, particularly within vulnerable sectors like agriculture and services. / CDF