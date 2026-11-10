Agsungot cockpit clears first hurdle

A SECOND cockpit arena could soon be established in Cebu City’s North District after the City Council approved a resolution expressing no objection to the proposed facility in Barangay Agsungot.

The resolution, sponsored by Councilor Paul Labra II, supports the application of Ariel Ignacio Palcuto to establish and operate the Agsungot Cockpit Arena in Sitio Hubao, Barangay Agsungot.

The proposed facility is intended to occupy the remaining slot allocated for the North District under Cebu City Ordinance 1447, which limits the number of authorized cockpits in the city to four — two in the North District and two in the South District.

Regulatory process

Currently, only one duly authorized cockpit arena is operating in the North District, located in Barangay Tejero. With the council’s approval of the resolution of no objection, Palcuto’s application can proceed to further evaluation and the necessary legislative and regulatory processes. However, the resolution does not automatically grant him a franchise or authority to begin operations.

Palcuto first expressed his intention to establish the facility through a letter of intent addressed to Mayor Nestor Archival on Sept. 1, 2026. His application was subsequently endorsed by the Cebu City Gamefowl Commission through Resolution 2026-006, adopted on Oct. 15.

The commission unanimously recommended granting Palcuto a franchise to establish, operate and maintain the proposed cockpit arena in Agsungot. The endorsement was made following the commission’s consideration of the application and the provisions of Ordinance 1447, which governs the establishment and operation of cockpits in Cebu City.

Strengthening compliance

In seeking the council’s support, the resolution emphasized the need to ensure that cockfighting activities are conducted only in duly authorized and properly regulated establishments. It cited the importance of strengthening regulatory compliance, accountability and public order, as well as ensuring proper collection of revenues and regulatory fees by the City Government.

The resolution also recognized the authority of the Cebu City Gamefowl Commission under Ordinance 1447 to recommend to the mayor the issuance of a license or permit for cockpit operations. However, the council clarified that its expression of no objection should not be interpreted as an outright approval of the franchise or an authorization to operate.

Stringent requirements

Palcuto must still satisfy all applicable legal, technical, safety, zoning, environmental, business and regulatory requirements before the necessary permits and clearances can be issued. The resolution further directs the appropriate committees and offices of the City Council to undertake the necessary evaluation and legislative proceedings concerning the proposed franchise, including verification of the applicant’s compliance with existing requirements.

Copies of the approved resolution will also be furnished to the Office of the City Mayor, Cebu City Gamefowl Commission, Office of the City Administrator, Cebu City Business Permits and Licensing Office, Cebu City Planning and Development Office and other concerned offices for their information and appropriate action.

Legal framework

The proposed Agsungot cockpit is covered by the City’s existing regulatory framework under Ordinance 1447, as amended by subsequent ordinances. The resolution also cited Section 447(3)(v) of Republic Act (RA) 7160, or the Local Government Code of 1991, which recognizes the authority of the City Council to regulate and grant franchises for the operation of cockpits and the holding of cockfighting activities within the city’s territorial jurisdiction, subject to national laws and regulations.

Under the proposed arrangement, Agsungot would become the second authorized cockpit location in the North District, alongside the existing facility in Barangay Tejero, if Palcuto eventually secures the necessary franchise and operating permits. The council’s approval of the resolution of no objection marks a step in the application process, but the proposed cockpit must still undergo the required evaluations before it can legally operate. / CAV