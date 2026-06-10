Agusan solons seek probe into cagers’ deaths

BUTUAN CITY – Representatives Alfel Bascug (Agusan del Sur 1st District) and Eddiebong Plaza (2nd District) filed House Bill (HB) 1108 on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, directing the House of Representatives to conduct an inquiry into the deaths of Rene Clert Baterbonia and Divine Adili.

Baterbonia, a native of Talacogon, Agusan del Sur, and Adili died during a team-building activity of the Ateneo de Manila University men’s basketball team in Dipaculao, Aurora, on Monday.

HB 1108 also seeks to review and strengthen policies on student-athlete safety, welfare, supervision, emergency preparedness, risk disclosure and parental informed consent.

“The untimely deaths of two young student-athletes have shocked the nation and raised serious concerns regarding the planning, supervision, risk assessment, safety measures, emergency preparedness, and overall conduct of sports-related activities involving student-athletes,” the bill read.

Duty

Educational institutions, athletic associations, sports programs, coaches, trainers, activity organizers and others entrusted with student-athlete care bear a duty to exercise the highest degree of diligence in ensuring their safety, the bill added.

“Student-athletes and their families place trust and confidence in educational institutions and sports organizations, believing that reasonable and adequate measures have been undertaken to safeguard participants from foreseeable risks,” the resolution stated.

The recruitment of student-athletes from provinces and distant communities carries heightened responsibility on institutions to ensure the welfare of athletes separated from direct parental care, it added.

Bascug and Plaza emphasized the need to examine whether institutions fully disclose physical demands, training conditions, potential risks, off-campus activities and emergency contingencies, and whether informed parental consent is secured before student-athletes undergo rigorous training or team-building exercises.

Resolution

Meanwhile, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Agusan del Sur approved Resolution 317-26 on Tuesday, calling for a transparent, impartial and thorough investigation and the determination of accountability in Baterbonia’s death.

“The Province of Agusan del Sur recognizes that the pursuit of truth and accountability is essential in ensuring justice for the deceased, preserving public confidence in institutions, and preventing similar incidents from occurring in the future,” the resolution said. / PNA