Agustin, An rule 13-15 category at JPGT Malarayat

MANILA – Filipino John Paul Agustin Jr. and Korean Yunju An ruled their respective divisions in the 13-15 age category in the ICTSI Junior PGT Series 6 at Mount Malarayat Golf and Country Club in Lipa City, Batangas on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.

Agustin, a 15-year-old student from Elizabeth Seton School, posted a 37 and a 76 for a 155 overall.

Erstwhile leader John Majgen Gomez, on the other hand, finished with a back nine 44 and an 83.

“I knew I had a shot right from the start, being only three strokes behind the leader,” said Agustin after the tournament, which was reduced to 36 holes after bad weather forced the cancellation of Monday’s first round.

“I felt good about my game, especially after hitting well on the range before the final round. My chipping and putting had improved, so I went in with confidence,” added the Las Piñas-based golfer, who scored 79 in the first round.

Gomez, who is from Taguig, finished with an 83 for a 159, while pre-tournament favorite Jose Carlos Taruc, winner at Riviera and Luisita, placed third with an 80 for a 165 total.

Agustin’s triumph boosted his bid for a finals spot with one tournament left in the seven-stage Luzon series, which culminates in the Match Play Championship scheduled for Oct. 1-4 at The Country Club in Laguna.

The top four players in each age division, based on their best four performances, will qualify for the national finals.

Meanwhile, An had four bogeys in the last five holes but still managed to win with a final score of 151 despite shooting a 78.

“I didn’t play well, my shots were off due to the windy conditions, which led to a lot of bogeys,” An said through an interpreter.

Mona Sarines closed with a 37 and a 77 for a total of 153, bagging a fifth runner-up finish.

Her twin sister Lisa had an 82 but tied with Kendra Garingalao, who registered an 84, in third place with 163. / PNA