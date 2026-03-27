Ahtisa Manalo opens up about PCOS diagnosis

AHTISA Manalo revealed that she was only 21 years old when she was diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal condition that affects menstruation.

“It’s not a topic that people usually talk about, and honestly, I think for a while it was taboo to even speak about your period or your menstruation, especially with the things that come with it. For me, I always had painful periods and I thought it was normal,” she said in an article published by ABS-CBN.

She added that for a long time, she did not know what to do, especially since there were limited medications or supplements available at the time.

“Apart from the pain, it’s for me the weight fluctuation. That’s one thing that I struggle with because for my job, I have to maintain a certain kind of physique… you just cannot do anything about it,” the 28-year-old beauty queen explained.

She also made this part of her advocacy during her Miss Universe Philippines journey, encouraging women to speak openly about their health.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2026 coronation night will be held on May 1 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. / TRC