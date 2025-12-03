Ahtisa Manalo thanks fans for unforgettable homecoming parades

MISS Universe 2025 third runner-up Ahtisa Manalo returned to the Philippines on Tuesday, December 3, 2025, for a homecoming that thrilled pageant fans nationwide, marked by two unforgettable parades and an outpouring of support from her Filipino followers.
The first parade took place in Manila, where thousands of fans lined the streets to greet her. "Thank you, Manila & MOA, for the warm welcome back home," Manalo captioned her Instagram post.
Later, a second celebration was held at the SM Mall of Asia, where fans continued to show their enthusiasm. Miss Universe Philippines (MUP), in a social media post, thanked Filipino pageant fans for their continued support for Manalo.
"Two unforgettable parades and one united Filipino crowd. To all the Pinoy fans who showed up in full force — your cheers, your energy, and your love made these moments unforgettable. Thank you for making her homecoming truly historic," MUP said.