Ahtisa Manalo welcomed by OFWs in Thailand

MISS Universe Philippines 2025 Ahtisa Manalo received a warm welcome from Filipinos as soon as she arrived in Thailand.

She landed at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok on Nov. 2, 2025, for the upcoming Miss Universe pageant.

Her arrival drew attention from both overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and Thai fans who had been waiting to see her.

Among those who greeted her was a Filipino who offered a phuang malai — a Thai garland symbolizing respect, good fortune and quiet tradition — along with a collector’s edition of the Bangkok Post honoring the life of Her Majesty Queen Mother Sirikit.

When Ahtisa saw it, she accepted the gift and posed for photos.

The beauty queen wore a modern chut thai ensemble: delicate lace draped sash-style over flowing trousers, exuding poise and readiness.

“My preparation is complete. Physically, mentally, no stone left unturned,” she said.

The cheers continued beyond the airport. At Chatrium Riverside Hotel, she was met by pageant vloggers, media outlets, Miss Universe organization officials and fans from around the world, all eager to see her. / HBL WITH GV BHUYO S