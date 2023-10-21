AI adoption in business ‘promising phenomenon’

SOUTHWESTERN University (SWU) PHINMA’s BusinessNext 2023 event explored the collaborative opportunities between business and artificial intelligence (AI).

In partnership with Accenture Philippines and the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), BusinessNext 2023 took place at Cebu City’s Radisson Blu on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. The event gathered a diverse audience, including business organization leaders from various sectors, students exploring business studies, and invited members of the academe.

Understanding the role of AI in customer engagement, this year’s BusinessNext dove deep into the new AI-powered business environment. Arvin Yason, managing director and innovation lead of Accenture, tackled the topic with real-world IT applications and business solutions.

The forum also discussed the role of AI in data mining and big data analytics to get an understanding of how artificial intelligence extracts valuable insights from large datasets.

“The adoption of AI in the business landscape is a promising phenomenon. But as with any tool, AI should be used ethically and with the purpose of further empathizing with consumers’ needs. It helps us spur invention through inspiration,” said Yason.

With full backing from the CCCI, this year’s BusinessNext forum reflected the collective commitment to extend knowledge among the community, by reemphasizing the role of AI as a tool for community development.

“It rests in our ability to maximize the potential of the tools already at our disposal. Transforming them from mere resources into instruments of societal betterment,” said CCCI vice president for business development Benedict Que.

The event wass also aimed at expanding the university’s expertise beyond medicine and health science education, strengthening its reputation in business, accountancy, and hospitality management.

“This anticipated BusinessNext forum is our way of extending our learning strategy of ‘Learn Business from Business.’ Here we not only learn about topics that will help businesses thrive in the ever-dynamic business landscape but also enable them to be always ahead of the demands of the industry,” said SWU PHINMA vice president of Academics Dr. Sheila Cayabyab.