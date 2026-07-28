AI agents reshape shopping, loyalty in APAC

CONSUMERS across Asia-Pacific are increasingly willing to let artificial intelligence (AI) agents make purchasing decisions on their behalf, signaling a major shift in retail and forcing brands to rethink how they attract and retain customers, according to a new survey by Accenture.

Accenture’s 2026 Consumer Pulse Survey found that more than one in four consumers now use large language models as their primary product discovery channel, while nine in 10 respondents said they would like to shop directly within generative AI tools.

The survey also showed that eight in 10 consumers are likely to rely on generative AI for up to half of their spending decisions, while 68 percent want AI agents to shop in ways that align with personal goals such as healthier lifestyles, sticking to budgets or making more intentional purchases.

The findings suggest the emergence of “agentic commerce,” where AI software can compare products, evaluate options, complete purchases and manage deliveries or returns on behalf of consumers.

The shift could also reshape brand loyalty. While 57 percent of respondents said they would instruct AI agents which brands to consider, one-third said they would switch from their preferred brand if an AI agent recommended a better alternative. The survey also found that 85 percent trust AI agents more than their best friends when making purchasing decisions.

Vivek Luthra, senior managing director and AI and Data lead for Asia Oceania at Accenture, said businesses will need to redesign operations beyond customer-facing functions to capitalize on the trend.

“Organizations will need to undertake an enterprise-wide reinvention,” he said, citing the need to integrate marketing, sales, service, operations and technology while strengthening AI governance and capabilities.

Accenture said companies should initially focus on making product information transparent and machine-readable so AI systems can easily compare products. Over the longer term, leading brands could develop specialized AI agents that provide trusted recommendations and transactions within specific industries.

The survey covered 25,590 consumers across 16 countries, including more than 7,000 respondents from Australia, Greater China, India and Japan. / KOC