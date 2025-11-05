Ai-Ai delas Alas allowed by GMA to do project with TV5

COMEDY Queen and Kapuso actress Ai-Ai delas Alas has been permitted by GMA-7 to take on a new project with TV5 titled “My Friend Emman,” a drama series.

Ai-Ai expressed gratitude for the opportunity to explore her craft as an artist.

The series is described as a mix of drama, action and comedy, co-starring JM de Guzman, Shaina Magdayao, Sid Lucero and Mitch Valdes.

It is produced by Spring Films, Crown Studios, Cornerstone Entertainment and MQuest, directed by Derick Cabrido. Taping begins on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025.

Ai-Ai previously worked with TV5 from 1998 to 2004, where she hosted the karaoke game show Sing Galing! alongside Allan K. / HBL S