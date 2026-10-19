Ai-Ai replaces Boobay on US tour with Tekla

DUE to what happened to Boobay in the United States, Ai-Ai delas Alas replaced him at his comedy show with Super Tekla at the Palms Hotel in Las Vegas on Oct. 13, 2026.

Boobay reportedly suffered another episode related to his condition, absence seizures, while they were in Las Vegas. As a result, he was sent back to the Philippines to rest.

It was also fortunate that Ai-Ai was in the United States for the Kapuso show at the Pinoy Festival in Las Vegas, allowing the producer to tap her as Boobay’s replacement.

From the Boobay & Tekla Comedy Tour, the show’s title has now been changed to the AiAi & Tekla Comedy Tour. The tour was also scheduled to hold shows in Long Beach, California on Friday, Oct. 16; at The Nile Theater in Bakersfield, California, on Saturday, Oct. 17; and at Bal Theater in San Leandro, California, on Sunday, Oct. 18.

Boobay has fainted several times in the past because of his condition, a type of epilepsy reportedly linked to the stroke he suffered in 2016. / TRC S