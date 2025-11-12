AI boom tests global power grids

THE accelerating development of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics is heightening pressure on global power systems even as breakthroughs in neural computing usher in “living intelligence” — machines that can learn and adapt much like humans.

Speaking at the Innovate Cebu forum, InnovationForce chief executive officer and founder Kimberly Getgen said advances in neural networks, sensors and physical interfaces are transforming robotics from rigid automation into systems capable of real-time learning and human-like responsiveness.

“Robotics have historically been limited to predictable environments,” Getgen said. “That’s changing as AI and neuron-based systems allow robots to adapt in ways that closely resemble human behavior.”

But while the promise of AI-driven automation grows, Getgen warned that the more immediate challenge lies in the resilience of the energy systems required to power it. Climate-driven wildfires, extreme weather and aging grid infrastructure are already testing the capacity of power networks worldwide.

“The grid that powers our homes, businesses and soon, large-scale AI systems, is already strained,” she said. “These pressures are happening now, not decades from now, and they are more urgent than any long-term trend.”

InnovationForce recently analyzed more than 6,000 infrastructure and energy-related operational challenges worldwide. The review found that the top priorities for utilities and governments include improving grid resilience, modernizing outdated infrastructure, meeting surging power demand, and ensuring energy affordability.

The company partners with corporations and public agencies to identify immediate operational issues and connect them with innovators developing practical solutions.

“We help innovators find a North Star — problems that are real, present and solvable,” Getgen said.

She added that global entrepreneurship is projected to expand sharply, with more than one billion people expected to engage in entrepreneurial activity by 2030, creating a vast network of problem-solvers capable of addressing urgent global challenges.

“The next era of problem-solving will be driven by human ingenuity,” she said. “Everyone innovates — the question is whether we direct that capability toward the challenges most critical to the planet and society.” / KOC