AI-equipped traffic lights on coastal road draw criticism

THE traffic lights installed in the Cebu City side of Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) are now equipped with an artificial intelligence (AI) system; however, an urban planner has criticized the move, saying it is wrong.

Kent Francesco Jongoy, deputy chief of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), told SunStar Cebu on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, that the AI-assisted traffic lights use radar-based sensors for adaptive traffic management.

The system, he said, responds to queuing vehicles at stoplights, providing consistency and reducing human error.

“There is no human error when it comes to AI. Its capacity to assess the situation on the field will always be the same, and it will act accordingly to the needs of the intersection,” Jongoy said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

The traffic lights are in the El Pardo T-intersection.

Funded by Filinvest Land Inc., the intersection allows U-turns from the leftmost lane.

Jongoy said this offers safer access to establishments in the area.

Villarete, however, argued that the installation degrades CSCR from an approved expressway to an ordinary street, calling it “tantamount to economic sabotage.”

“Disabling a government facility which costs millions of pesos. I hope someone files a case against this action,” he said.

Villarete said the CSCR, a national road approved by the National Economic and Development Authority, should remain an expressway.

Villarete also questioned the fate of existing viaduct U-turn slots, which cost millions to build.

“If you put traffic intersection, nobody will pass there anymore. What will happen to the millions of pesos spent on building those U-turn slots? Just throw them away to the wind?” he said.

In a separate interview, CCTO overseer City Councilor James Anthony Cuenco assured that these slots will remain open.

Bypass road

The bypass road at the South Road Properties (SRP) bypass road opened on July 15. This road connects F. Vestil Road near SM Seaside City Cebu with CSCR via El Pardo Road.

Jongoy said this alternate route should help decongest traffic at CSCR during rush hour.

He said that currently only light vehicles (four-wheelers and below) are permitted on the bypass road.

According to Jongoy, the bypass road is an option for motorists bound for Talisay City and vice versa, as well as for those heading to uptown Cebu City and southern and northern parts of the city.

The CCTO official encourages its use for those bound for SRP establishments and going to the city proper. / JPS WITH GREZEL BALBUTIN, VSU INTERN