AI learning cafè debuts in Cebu

A TEAM of artificial intelligence (AI) enthusiasts soft-opened over the weekend in Cebu City its first AI learning cafe that aims to make AI education accessible through a coffee shop setting.

The initiative, developed by SimplifAI Advisors, aims to democratize AI knowledge while supporting economic growth and innovation in the Philippines.

Blending the comfort of a café with structured training, Caf AI offers programs for students, professionals, executives and government leaders. Its three-pillar mission focuses on community education, workforce development to drive jobs and innovation and AI ethics and policy, with courses ranging from beginner workshops to executive-level literacy programs on governance and regulation. The cafe is located within Enzuri Living Space, Brgy. Guadalupe, Cebu City.

Beyond its Cebu flagship, Caf AI plans to accredit coffee shops nationwide, transforming slow hours into AI learning sessions and new revenue opportunities. This network model supports local entrepreneurs while creating more accessible training hubs.

“We’re not just teaching AI – we’re building a community where Cebuanos can learn together, collaborate and create wealth through early adoption of these powerful technologies,” said Vanj Padilla, SimplifAI Advisors’ lead trainer.

As a proof-of-concept, Caf AI is expected to position Cebu as a leader in the country’s AI revolution while providing a model for similar initiatives across Southeast Asia, where access to affordable AI training remains limited. / KOC