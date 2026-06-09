AI now essential for retail survival

RETAILERS in Cebu must accelerate their adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) or risk losing customers to fast-growing online platforms, according to Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) president Donald Lim.

Speaking before members of the Philippine Retailers Association (PRA)-Cebu Chapter during its general membership meeting and induction of officers, Lim said the retail industry’s challenge is no longer whether AI will affect businesses but how quickly retailers can use the technology to remain competitive.

“The question is no longer if AI will affect your store, because it already has,” Lim said.

Changing consumer behavior

Lim said that Filipino consumers have fundamentally changed their shopping behavior in recent years, with millions of customers now researching, comparing and making purchasing decisions online before ever entering a physical store.

“Your most dangerous competitor has no store in Cebu, no rent to pay, no staff to manage, no electricity bill,” he said, referring to digital commerce platforms that increasingly use AI such as TikTok Shop, Lazada, Shopee, Shein and Temu to understand customer preferences, identify purchasing patterns and deliver personalized recommendations.

Lim stressed that traditional retail is not disappearing despite years of predictions that e-commerce would replace brick-and-mortar stores.

“The store is not dying,” he said. “What is dying is the unintelligent store.”

According to Lim, retailers that continue to rely solely on instinct for inventory planning, customer engagement and promotions will struggle against AI-powered competitors that can make faster and more precise decisions using data.

He said AI is already being used in everyday retail activities, from recommending products and forecasting demand to automating customer service and optimizing pricing strategies.

“AI is no longer a luxury for big corporations. It is the new baseline. It is table stakes,” he said.

Retail growth outlook

Lim cited industry research indicating that retailers that successfully adopt AI are projected to outperform competitors by 25 percent to 40 percent, driven by improvements in customer retention, operational efficiency and sales conversion.

The Philippine retail industry is valued at about US$44.5 billion in 2026 and is projected to grow by nearly eight percent annually through 2031, he said. Consumer spending accounts for roughly 70 percent of the country’s gross domestic product, making retail one of the economy’s most important sectors.

For retailers, Lim identified three key areas where AI can create immediate value: customer personalization, data-driven decision-making and predictive business management.

He said AI enables retailers to deliver targeted promotions, analyze customer behavior, forecast inventory requirements and identify sales opportunities before competitors.

“Data without AI is just storage. Data with AI is strategy,” he said.

Practical AI adoption

Lim encouraged retailers, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, to begin with practical and affordable tools rather than waiting for large-scale digital transformation projects.

Among the tools he cited were Meta’s AI-powered advertising platform, Google Merchant services, Shopify’s built-in AI features, and generative AI applications such as ChatGPT and Claude for customer service, marketing content and business analysis.

“You do not need a tech team to start. You need a decision,” he said.

Despite the growing role of automation, Lim emphasized that AI will not replace the human relationships that remain central to Philippine retailing.

He said local retailers retain an advantage that global online platforms cannot easily replicate: community trust and personal connections with customers.

“Our tindahan culture, that trust-based community-embedded approach, is not a weakness in the age of AI. It is our greatest competitive advantage,” he said.

“The formula for winning retail in the Philippines is not complicated: AI efficiency plus Filipino malasakit equals unbeatable.”

Leadership as key driver

Lim also challenged business owners and executives to take a more active role in driving AI adoption, arguing that leadership—not technology—is now the biggest barrier to transformation.

“The biggest barrier to AI adoption in Philippine business is not technology,” he said. “The biggest barrier is leadership.”

He urged retailers to designate AI champions within their organizations, allocate budgets for digital initiatives and begin implementing pilot projects within the next 90 days.

Looking specifically at Cebu, Lim said the province could emerge as a leader in AI-driven retail transformation because local entrepreneurs can often move faster than larger organizations based in Metro Manila.

“Cebu has a chance to lead it because in Manila, we’re too big, we’re too slow,” he said.

“If Cebu entrepreneurs step up, you can decide faster, execute faster and lead the industry.” / KOC