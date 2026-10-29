AI plan targets higher-value Philippine jobs

THE Philippines’ $34.4-billion artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure roadmap could help the country move into higher-value technology services, create more skilled jobs and boost economic growth, provided that investments are matched by workforce reskilling and reliable power supply, a trade envoy said.

Jose E.B. Antonio, ambassador-at-large and special envoy for trade relations, said the Philippines could build on the information technology and business process management (IT-BPM) industry’s transformation to become a developer of AI-enabled services, products and infrastructure rather than merely a user of the technology.

The government launched the Philippines AI+ Infrastructure Masterplan 2026–2033 on Sept. 8, 2026, targeting a 30-fold increase in AI-oriented data center capacity to 1.5 gigawatts (GW) by 2033 from about 50 megawatts (MW). Initial deployment is expected to reach roughly 400 MW by 2030.

The masterplan also calls for reskilling 1.3 million IT-BPM workers and projects more than 500,000 AI-related jobs and another 175,000 jobs linked to AI infrastructure projects by 2033.

“AI should be treated as a partner to Filipino talent, not as a substitute for Filipino ambition,” Antonio said, emphasizing the need to equip workers with skills to develop new services and move into more complex roles.

He said the IT-BPM sector had already expanded beyond traditional call center operations into engineering, animation, game development, financial analysis and healthcare information services, providing a foundation for the country’s next phase of technology-driven growth.

The roadmap identifies the Clark-Bataan corridor as the primary AI infrastructure hub, with Batangas-Aurora as a strategic gateway. Subic and Calabarzon are designated supporting hubs, while Cebu, Iloilo, Davao and Cagayan de Oro are identified as future regional nodes.

The plan complements broader efforts to attract technology investments, including the Luzon Economic Corridor, a trilateral initiative involving the Philippines, the United States and Japan, and the proposed Pax Silica Industrial Hub in New Clark City, Tarlac.

However, Antonio said competitiveness would depend on more than computing capacity, and would alsio require reliable energy, strong connectivity and a skilled workforce.

The masterplan expects private investors to provide $21 billion, or 61 percent of the total investment requirement, with the remainder coming from public sources. It also projects that AI-driven productivity gains and new digital services could increase gross domestic product by 10 percent to 12 percent by 2033.

The government aims to source 40 percent of the

electricity used by AI infrastructure from renewable energy by 2033, while natural gas is expected to help meet immediate power requirements. Nuclear energy is also being examined as a longer-term option.

Antonio said linking infrastructure investments with reskilling and broader access to opportunities would help the country develop a new generation of Filipino AI professionals and strengthen its position in the global technology economy. / KOC