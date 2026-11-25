WHEN Joe (not his real name) joined Cebu’s business process outsourcing (BPO) industry as a call center agent in 2008, competitive salaries and jobs attracted young professionals.

Eighteen years later, he manages a team as AI reshapes the industry and skills companies require.

Companies once prioritized communication skills. Today, entry-level salaries have barely changed, while employers increasingly value adaptability, critical thinking and digital capabilities.

Technology has transformed operations, with tools such as Power BI and Power Apps supporting tasks once handled through spreadsheets. AI is also used in recruitment and process management.

Joe said repetitive tasks are most vulnerable to automation, while work requiring judgment, creativity and complex problem-solving still needs human involvement.

His experience reflects Cebu’s IT-BPM transition beyond voice-based services toward more complex, higher-value work.

Cebu’s IT-BPM growth began in the early 2000s and accelerated between 2005 and 2010. In 2008, Tholons named it the world’s leading emerging outsourcing destination.

Industry leaders say Cebu’s future growth depends on skills and service value, not workforce size.

Darwin John Moises, president of the Cebu IT-BPM Organization (Cib.O), said AI and automation could reduce demand for repetitive, rule-based work. He said workers must acquire new skills as technology advances.

“Humans will always be better than robots, but that’s only 50 percent of the equation. The other part is that humans should upskill so that robots will not replace them,” Moises said.

Generative AI already has speed and accuracy advantages in tasks such as writing and editing, he said.

Moving beyond voice services

Moises estimated that about 90 percent of the country’s IT-BPM work remains in voice and back-office operations, while around 10 percent is in knowledge process outsourcing (KPO), involving specialized, knowledge-intensive services.

He said the limited shift to higher-value work leaves the industry exposed to automation. The Philippines built strength in contact centers but did not move as quickly into specialized services.

“When we were rejoicing that the Philippines had become the contact center capital of the world, the next question should have been: What happened to India?” he said.

India built strength in software and IT services, while the Philippines specialized in voice, customer support and back-office operations.

Moises said Cebu can no longer rely on English proficiency, customer service and low labor costs. South Africa and Egypt offer comparable costs, while other Philippine cities are developing IT-BPM talent.

He estimated compensation in Cebu is 23 percent lower than in Metro Manila and living costs 10 percent to 20 percent lower, but said the industry should compete on capabilities, not price.

Growth areas include global operating centers, analytics, software development, healthcare information management, engineering, finance, cybersecurity and AI-enabled services.

Raymond Go, EY GDS Consulting Philippines Leader, said Cebu has become a more mature IT-BPM location over the past three to five years. Once viewed largely as an alternative delivery location, it is increasingly considered for its technology, AI, cybersecurity and accounting talent.

Cebu’s workforce and university-industry ties remain advantages, but companies struggle to find specialists in cybersecurity, digital engineering, AI and data, Go said.

At EY GDS, AI is embedded in operations and client services. Hiring increasingly values AI fluency, from basic users to developers.

The company recently opened an advanced cybersecurity center in Cebu.

Attracting high-value investments also requires stronger talent development, industry partnerships, government support and infrastructure, Go said.

Building the talent pipeline

Universities and training institutions face greater responsibility as services become more specialized.

Cherry Lyn Sta. Romana, dean of Computer Studies at Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U), said Cebu produces computing graduates, but their skills must match employers’ needs.

In-demand fields include software development, AI, data analytics, cybersecurity and cloud computing. Employers also seek practical, communication, teamwork and critical-thinking skills.

“Knowing how to program is important, but being able to develop and deliver actual software solutions is even more important,” Sta. Romana said.

AI should complement computing fundamentals. Students must learn to use, understand and evaluate AI-based solutions, she said.

CIT-U has offered Intelligent Systems courses for about 20 years and added Data Analytics and applied AI to its programs. Students can take Tesda micro-credentials in generative AI, data privacy and automation through StackTrek.

Sta. Romana called for more internships, industry-aligned electives and business-based capstone projects. CIT-U partners with EY, Accenture, IBM, Alliance Software, Rococo and Innodata.

Cebu needs more high-value technology careers to retain graduates, while academe should develop solutions, research, AI applications and intellectual property, she said.

Industry, government coordination

Moises said workforce development must begin before college.

Cib.O wants closer coordination with the Department of Science and Technology, the Department of Information and Communications Technology and Tesda on industry-led training.

He also wants schools to encourage students to pursue science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The challenge is producing graduates with strong foundations. Sta. Romana stressed balancing new technologies with computing fundamentals and real-world projects.

Measuring growth differently

Moises said success should be measured less by headcount and more by capabilities, productivity and value generated per employee.

“It’s not necessarily about having more people, but perhaps, like India, each person is generating more revenue,” he said.

Moises cited an estimated 125,000 IT-BPM workers in Cebu, equivalent to about 15 percent of the national industry’s workforce. He cautioned that local headcount estimates vary.

The IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (Ibpap) reported 1.9 million industry employees in 2025, projected to reach 1.94 million in 2026.

Ibpap president and chief executive officer Jack Madrid said industry revenues are expected to reach $42.3 billion in 2026 and $45 billion in 2027, a projected growth rate of 6.38 percent.

Productivity does not necessarily mean fewer jobs; competitiveness will depend on the value generated by workers.

Go expects future competitiveness to depend on capabilities and business outcomes, with more global leadership roles potentially based in Cebu.

Joe said workers must keep learning to remain relevant. The sector still offers career opportunities, but employees must adapt as technology changes work.

Moises said Cebu still has time to make the transition but cannot delay its response to AI and demand for higher-value services.

The goal, he said, should be an “economy of co-pilot,” where people work alongside AI and expand their capabilities rather than be displaced.

“We’re not too late, but we need to move now,” he said. / KOC