AI, remote work fuel PH job demand

A SURGE in demand for part-time and specialized roles, including artificial intelligence (AI) engineers and data analysts, is reshaping the Philippine labor market and highlighting the need for continuous upskilling and reskilling among jobseekers, according to Jobstreet by Seek.

Despite the shift, traditional roles continue to dominate overall hiring. Data from the platform showed call center and customer service jobs accounted for 13.9 percent of total listings in the first quarter of 2026, followed by accounting (12.5 percent) and information and communication technology (12.4 percent).

Other in-demand roles included administration and office support (11.8 percent), manufacturing, transport and logistics (10.7 percent), sales (10.3 percent), engineering (6.5 percent), and retail and consumer products (6.3 percent). Marketing and communications (5.6 percent) and human resources and recruitment (5.3 percent) rounded out the top 10.

Jobstreet noted that while the list of top roles has remained largely stable over the past year, demand is increasingly shifting toward flexible and highly specialized work.

Part-time roles alone grew by 35 percent year-on-year, with more than 4,000 new postings recorded in 2026, driven by employers tapping into global talent pools and the continued normalization of hybrid and remote work arrangements.

The platform also identified artificial intelligence integration as a key force shaping hiring trends, with rising demand for “human-in-the-loop” roles that require professionals to oversee and optimize automated systems.

“The future of work in the Philippines is anchored on trust, augmentation, and continuous upskilling. While AI is fundamentally changing how we work, it’s not a direct replacement of talent,” said Dannah Majarocon.

To support hiring needs, Jobstreet has partnered with the Department of Labor and Employment for the 124th Labor Day Job Fair starting May 1, offering more than 115,000 job opportunities across 88 sites nationwide. / KOC