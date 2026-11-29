ARTIFICIAL intelligence (AI) is reshaping entry-level jobs in the Philippines, with repetitive tasks increasingly automated while workers with technology skills and stronger critical-thinking abilities stand to earn higher salaries.

Jobstreet by Seek head of country marketing Joey Yusingco said technology-related positions have continued to see salary increases, while workers with skills requiring higher-level thinking have better prospects of securing higher-paying jobs.

He presented the findings during Jobstreet by Seek’s Salary Pulse Media Roundtable on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026, at a hotel in Lapu-Lapu City.

Yusingco said the company has also observed changes in the workforce as businesses increasingly adopt AI to improve efficiency.

Some entry-level positions involving repetitive tasks have been affected by automation, he said.

However, AI has not completely replaced workers, particularly in the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry, where some companies have rehired employees following workforce reductions.

Jobstreet has observed large BPO companies operating in Cebu, Manila and Iloilo laying off workers over the past year before rehiring some of them, Yusingco said.

“AI cannot fully replace 100 percent of everything. They can only optimize work. We will be able to do more work, actually, with more people and capacity to use AI,” he said.

“At this moment in time, it doesn’t really replace physically a lot of things that we are doing as well,” he added.

Technology

Technology-related jobs remain among the most sought-after positions in the country, with strong demand and a shortage of skilled workers pushing salaries higher.

Jobstreet by Seek’s study showed that information and communications technology roles continue to command higher salary ranges as employers compete for technology talent.

The trend is expected to persist as businesses increasingly adopt AI. Most technology-related positions advertised on Jobstreet now require some proficiency in AI or generative AI tools.

“Technology talents are well sought after, especially now during the time of AI,” Yusingco said.

He added that AI tools have become increasingly important in technology-related work, helping speed up coding and other technical tasks.

The findings were based on salary information from job advertisements posted on Jobstreet, which the company said accounts for roughly 80 percent of online job advertisements in the Philippines.

AI skills increasingly important

Jobstreet also observed that workers with more advanced skills, particularly those involving complex thinking, have better prospects of earning higher salaries.

The company encouraged graduating students to develop AI-related skills and pursue relevant certifications to improve their employability.

A separate Jobstreet report, “Decoding Global Talent,” found that 40 percent to 50 percent of employers expect new hires to have AI-related skills, Yusingco said.

Students are also encouraged to make use of free AI tools and pursue certifications, including those offered for Google’s Gemini, alongside their college degrees.

Jobstreet recently launched Seek Pass, a platform linked to its job portal where users can upload their certifications and skills to help them stand out to prospective employers. / DPC