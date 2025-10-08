Aiah, Shuvee and more: Celebrities join hands for Cebu earthquake relief

Kim Chiu

Proud Cebuana Kim Chiu offered help in between filming her upcoming teleserye, personally sending trucks loaded with supplies to the hardest-hit areas of Bogo City and San Remigio. Her team helped distribute food packs and materials to aid in the rebuilding of damaged homes — proof that Kim’s compassion extends far beyond the screen.

Zsa Zsa Padilla

Singer-actress Zsa Zsa Padilla personally showed up where help was needed most. At the Cebu Provincial Capitol, she joined volunteers and local government staff in distributing ready-to-eat meals and bottled water to those hardest hit by the quake.

Aiah Arceta

Cebuana idol Aiah Arceta of P-Pop girl group BINI mobilized her fan community through her Aiahdvocacy initiative, launching a donation drive for earthquake victims across Cebu. The pop star shared on Instagram that this effort has become a personal tradition during the ‘ber months—a season she dedicates to outreach and giving back. Aiah and her team distributed relief packs and tarpaulin sheets across several sites, including St. Joseph’s School of Mactan, Bigblue Cold Storage Warehouse, the Red Cross Packing Center, the Cebu Provincial Capitol and Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, offering aid, gratitude and compassion to communities affected by the quake.

Divine Lee

Socialite and philanthropist Divine Lee once again became a force of relief through her group Courage Cebu, which swiftly organized donation hubs, relief drives and online campaigns, as reported by PEP.ph. Supported by a powerful network of celebrity friends—including Vina Morales, Cristalle Belo, Slater Young, Ella Pangilinan, David Guison, Rocio Olbes, Janina Dizon, Kryz Uy and Milka Romero—donors lauded Courage Cebu for its transparency, where every donation was logged, every receipt shared and every family reached accounted for.

Shuvee Etrata

Kapuso star Shuvee Etrata expressed deep concern for her fellow Cebuanos, especially as the St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Bantayan, where she grew up, was among the damaged structures. Shuvee added that she had already sent help and plans to personally visit the affected communities soon.

AZ Martinez

Former Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition housemate AZ Martinez also joined the effort. Through her Instagram story, she shared a fan-led donation drive for quake victims, using her platform to amplify the call for assistance.

Ellen Adarna

Actress Ellen Adarna encouraged her followers to donate empty, clean water gallons for refilling and distribution to families in northern Cebu. Her social media post quickly mobilized locals and friends to contribute, helping the affected residents gain access to clean drinking water.

Matteo Guidicelli

Actor and reservist Matteo Guidicelli, through the Guidicelli Foundation, helped lead a relief operation in Bogo, Cebu, raising P1.5 million in just one day. The funds were used to purchase and deliver essential goods. With the help of the Philippine Army, AFP Visayas Command and countless friends who donated, Matteo personally made sure that the goods reached Cebuanos in need.

Beauty Gonzalez

Actress Beauty Gonzalez brought her hands-on spirit to Daanbantayan, personally distributing her own relief packages to affected families. Joined by her daughter, the two shared light snacks with children in the community, bringing warmth and joy in the midst of hardship.