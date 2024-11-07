Aiahdvocacy: How the eldest bini member gives back

The world often feels overwhelming, and it’s easy to get lost in the chaos. By good fortune, someone like Aiah comes along, and suddenly, things seem a little brighter. As one of the standout members of P-pop sensation BINI, Aiah has been at the forefront of a whirlwind year for the group. 2024 is undeniably their year, with milestones stacking up, from chart-topping hits to unforgettable performances.

But beyond the glitter and spotlight, Aiah is on a mission of her own. With her “Love Club” initiative, she’s proving that success is about giving back, sharing joy, and spreading kindness. Amid BINI’s rise to the top, Aiah’s focus on paying it forward reminds us all that love and compassion are still the most powerful forces in the world.

Through her mission, she’s reaching out to fans and communities, making the world seem a little less daunting and a whole lot warmer.

Aiahdvocacy

The Cebuana pop star shared a heartfelt update on Instagram, revealing her latest endeavor with a special “Aiahdvocacy” project. In her post, she explained that the initiative has become a personal tradition during the ‘ber months, a time she dedicates to visiting various communities and facilities.

“During this time, I extend love, help and blessings to people from various walks of life,” Aiah wrote, emphasizing her desire to give back to those in need.

In a video compilation accompanying her post, Aiah is seen connecting with people at a barangay’s basketball court — distributing groceries, dancing with kids and even hosting her own program. The clip captures heartwarming moments of her interacting with the community, spreading joy and positivity.

“I am ultimately happy; this has been one of my dreams, and it is fulfilled for this month. If I could do it more than once a month, then I would give back,” Aiah shared, her passion for helping others shining through.

BINI member Aiah recently opened up about how acts of service are her personal love language, and through her Aiahdvocacy project, she’s found a meaningful way to express it. She shared that this initiative is her way of “filling the cup” of those in need.

At 23, Aiah is the eldest member of BINI and naturally takes on the role of “ate” to her fellow members. BINI’s leader, Jhoanna, shared that Aiah is always willing to sacrifice for those she loves, and it’s clear in how she cares for the group. This same selflessness is reflected in her Aiahdvocacy project.

“The world is already filled with so much noise and chaos; let’s instead fill it with love,” wrote Aiah.