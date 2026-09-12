AiAi’s ex-husband marries his girlfriend in the United States

Ogie Diaz announced on his showbiz vlog that Gerald Sibayan has married his non-showbiz girlfriend, identified as “Nadine.”

The showbiz host and talent manager said that AiAi delas Alas’ ex-husband, Gerald, got married at a city hall in California, USA.

Former couple AiAi and Gerald are both now single after their divorce was approved by the Superior Court of California in March 2026.

However, after they separated in 2024, the actress withdrew Gerald’s U.S. green card petition, which had been approved in 2025.

Gerald was reportedly the one who ended his relationship with AiAi through a text message because he wanted to have children. AiAi is 61 years old, while Gerald is 32. / TRC