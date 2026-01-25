AIC airports post record numbers

DRIVEN by a nearly three percent year-on-year increase at Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc.’s (AIC) airports group handled 16.17 million passengers in 2025, reflecting rising air travel demand in the Visayas and Northern Mindanao.

MCIA was the primary driver behind AIC’s record performance, handling 11.6 million passengers — up from 11.3 million in 2024 — and solidifying its position as the busiest airport in the group. According to portfolio records, Laguindingan International Airport (LIA) served 2.35 million passengers, while Bohol-Panglao International Airport (BPIA) handled 2.22 million in 2025.

Since their respective handovers in April and June 2025, LIA and BPIA carried 1.6 million and 1.07 million passengers under AIC management.

“2025 has been a landmark year for our airports as we continued to expand connectivity for both domestic and international travelers,” said Rafael Aboitiz, AIC vice president and head of airports. “Passengers arriving at MCIA, LIA and BPIA now have easier access to key destinations across Cebu, Bohol and Northern Mindanao, making travel within the Philippines more seamless than ever.”

Despite the impact of natural calamities in Cebu and Davao Oriental, AIC Airports achieved a record 16.17 million passengers in 2025, highlighting its expanding role in regional travel and tourism. MCIA remains the country’s busiest airport outside Manila, while LIA (Misamis Oriental) and BPIA (Bohol) rank as the Philippines’ sixth and ninth busiest airports, respectively.

Connectivity Initiatives

In 2025, MCIA launched three initiatives — CEB Connects, CEB+ and CEB Balik — that helped drive growth across the AIC network. These programs streamline air-to-air transfers, ferry links and services for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), enhancing access to Cebu, surrounding islands and Northern Mindanao.

CEB Connects, MCIA’s premier transfer program, significantly reduces domestic-to-domestic connection times from 60 minutes to 35 minutes. International-related transfers have also been cut from 90 minutes to 60 minutes, making layovers faster and smoother.

Recognized as the Airport of the Year – Asia at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025, MCIA has added new nonstop routes providing faster access to Siquijor and San Vicente, Palawan. Located in Lapu-Lapu City, MCIA continues to serve as the primary gateway to the Visayas, acting as a vital engine for tourism and regional economic activity. / DPC