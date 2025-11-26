AIC rushes water aid to Cebu after Typhoon Tino

ABOITIZ InfraCapital (AIC) has delivered more than 518,000 liters of potable water to Cebu communities hit by typhoon Tino, helping ease shortages across several cities and towns.

The water was sourced from the MEZ2 desalination plant in Lapu-Lapu City and distributed through tankers and containers in coordination with local governments.

Lapu-Lapu Mayor Cindi King-Chan thanked AIC for supplying 164,000 liters, calling it “essential support” to recovery efforts.

The initiative forms part of wider Aboitiz Group relief operations, which have provided food and non-food aid to over 15,200 families affected by recent disasters. / KOC