Aid, benefits assured for Binaliw landfill workers

FAMILIES of the fatalities in the recent Binaliw landfill incident in Cebu City have received P50,000 in initial cash assistance from the facility operator, with government agencies processing burial benefits, survivorship pensions and work-related compensation as investigations continue.

Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. (Piwsi) has also committed to cover funeral, burial, cremation and medical expenses for affected workers and pay full January salaries despite suspended operations, according to Marites Mercado, chief of the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) 7 Tri-City Field Office.

The Dole 7, Social Security System (SSS) and the Dole-Employees’ Compensation Commission have conducted inspections and coordination meetings to ensure worker protection and assistance following the incident that killed 36 of the 118 identified workers at the Barangay Binaliw site.

“All workers are covered by SSS, Philhealth and Pag-Ibig and their benefits are now being processed on a priority basis,” Mercado said during a forum on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026.

Workers remain on floating status and are not terminated. Discussions are underway to transfer them to other stations while the investigation proceeds.

Dole 7 coordinated with Public Employment Service Offices in Cebu City, Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City to assist workers seeking temporary or alternative employment.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources has issued a cease and desist order against Piwsi for alleged environmental violations.

Dole is determining possible liabilities and penalties, including whether safety standards were violated. The role of subcontractors remains under review, as they have yet to appear before Dole because of their focus on assisting victims. / EHP