Aiko laughs through Onemig’s proposal

Of all the women who have received wedding proposals, Aiko Melendez was said to have burst into the loudest laughter.

The wedding proposal took place during their visit to the wake of Aiko’s father, Jimi Melendez, at Himlayang Pilipino.

Onemig Bondoc first handed Aiko a bouquet of white flowers, catching her by surprise. He then took out a ring, knelt down and asked, “Hon, will you marry me?”

Onemig was about to say more, but he could not finish because the actress kept laughing.

“Oh my God!” Aiko exclaimed as she playfully hit her boyfriend with the bouquet.

“Uncle, look, your daughter hit me!” Onemig jokingly complained to Aiko’s father. Meanwhile, Aiko continued giggling and asked, “Are you serious?”

The actor replied, “What makes you think I’m not? You always think I’m joking. Just because I’m always smiling doesn’t mean you can’t tell when I’m being serious.”

In the end, Aiko, a councilor representing Quezon City’s 5th District, said “Yes.”

“So, what does this mean? I’m engaged? I’m going to be Mrs. Bondoc soon!? Ha-hahaha! Guys, I’m officially engaged! After all the waiting, it turns out we’re the ones who ended up together in the end,” Aiko exclaimed excitedly. / TRC S