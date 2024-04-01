AIM holds fun golf event at AVGCC on April 5

The Asian Institute of Management (AIM) will hold the AIM Alumni and Friends Fellowship Golf tournament on April 5, 2024, at the Alta Vista Golf and Country Club in Cebu City.

The event, which will use the two-man scramble tournament format and the Molave scoring system, also dangles huge hole-in-one prizes, including a brand new Changa Alsvin sedan.

Aside from the car, the other hole-in-one prizes are a two-night stay at J Park Island Resort and T Shine Hotel and a six-night stay at Plantation Bay Resort and Spa in Lapu-Lapu City.

Registration starts at 6 a.m. with the ceremonial and sequential tee-off at 7 a.m. and 7:15 a.m., respectively. / ML