Air Force, grassroots 11s share glory

THE Philippine Air Force stamped its class in the VP Visayas Challenge Cup after sweeping both the Men’s and Ladies’ Open divisions at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Football Field over the weekend.

Air Force-A edged out sister squad Air Force-B, 3-2, in a tightly contested Men’s Open final on Sunday, August 24, 2025.

In the Ladies’ Open, the Air Force likewise came out on top with a 3-1 win over San Roque Football Club (FC), completing a golden double for the squad.

The inter-company league title went to Knowles FC, which topped the field ahead of Nakanishi FC.

The age-group and alumni divisions also delivered thrilling encounters.

University of San Carlos (USC) Alumni prevailed in the Men’s 40A final with a 2-1 victory over Roncales Footbollitos-B, while Huna FC eked out a 1-0 decision against Agila Footballers to claim the Men’s 50A crown.

On Saturday’s youth action, San Roque emerged as champion in the Boys’ 18 league-type competition, outlasting DB Liloan, which settled for runner-up honors.

In the Girls’ 14 final, Dinagat Cordova Eagles Club blanked DB Liloan, 3-0, to secure the title.

Sugbu Calidad-A also made its mark in the Boys’ 14 finals, edging Don Bosco-A, 2-1.

In the younger mixed categories, Sugbu Calidad took the Players 10 championship with a 3-1 shootout win over Lapu-Lapu City Heroes, while Legacy FC prevailed in the Players 6 final after a 2-1 triumph against Sugbu Calidad.

The tournament gathered football clubs from across Cebu and neighboring provinces, showcasing grassroots talent while providing a competitive platform for veterans and company-based squads alike. / SUNSTAR CEBU SPORTS