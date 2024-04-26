Air Force hopes to turn season around vs. Tuloy FC

The Philippine Air Force Football Club collides with Tuloy FC on April 28, 2024 in the Philippines Football League. The game, which kicks off at 8:30 p.m. in Rizal Memorial, will be eagerly awaited by both sides.

The Airmen began the season with two tough losses to Mendiola FC 1991 and One Taguig. However last week they were much sharper in a 4-1 defeat to United City FC and also claimed their first goal of the season, a sensational header from 12 yards out by Jan Delariarte.

Air Force will look to gain momentum against a Tuloy side that features players from Tuloy foundation, like John Jalique, their main offensive threat, and Harry Nunez, who already has a full senior cap for the Philippines.

Tuloy has already won this season, a 5-0 blanking of Montet Manila.

The match will be an all-homegrown Filipino affair, a rarity in a league featuring outstanding foreigners and quality overseas-bred Filipinos. / PR