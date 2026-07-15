Air fuel surcharge drops to Level 8

THE Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) has lowered the passenger and cargo fuel surcharge for domestic and international flights to Level 8 for the second half of July, one notch down from Level 9 that was in effect during the first half of the month.

In an advisory issued on July 13, 2026, the CAB said the Level 8 fuel surcharge will apply from July 16 to 31, replacing the Level 9 surcharge implemented from July 1 to 15.

Under CAB Resolution 25 (2022), airlines wishing to impose or collect the fuel surcharge during the period must first secure approval from the CAB. The surcharge rates imposed should not exceed those prescribed under Level 8.

The CAB also said that for fuel surcharges collected in foreign currency, the applicable conversion rate for the period is P61.43 to $1.

Fuel surcharges allow airlines to recover part of the additional cost of aviation fuel when global oil prices rise. The surcharge levels are periodically adjusted by the CAB based on prevailing jet fuel prices in the international market. / KOC