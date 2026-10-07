Air hits 'very unhealthy' anew

AIR quality in Metro Cebu reached the “Very Unhealthy” category on Wednesday morning, Oct. 7, 2026, with elevated fine particulate matter (PM2.5) attributed primarily to local emissions rather than pollution drifting from Indonesia, the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) 7 said.

In a statement sent to the media, EMB 7 said the elevated PM2.5 readings recorded were driven by local sources, including vehicle emissions and industrial operations.

At 11 a.m., the Metro Cebu air quality monitoring station recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 157, classified as “Very Unhealthy,” up from 154 at 7 a.m.

“The air quality is driven entirely by local factors — including vehicle emissions, industrial operations and other area sources — rather than transboundary pollution. Low ambient temperature, particularly during nighttime up to early morning, also contributed to the suspension of fine particulate matter in air,” EMB 7 said.

By 4 p.m., the Metro Cebu station recorded an AQI of 144, an improvement from the morning reading but still classified as “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.”

In comparison, the monitoring station in Barangay Cabitoonan, Toledo City, recorded an AQI of 15 at 4 p.m., still classified as “Good.” It was down from 17 at 11 a.m. and 18 at 7 a.m.

EMB 7 said low ambient temperatures can cause “temperature trapping,” a condition that limits the dispersion of pollutants and allows PM2.5 to remain suspended near the ground. Colder air limits the upward movement of warmer air that carries pollutants away from the surface.

Air quality fluctuates

Metro Cebu’s air quality has fluctuated in recent days, with readings in the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” category from Sept. 30 to Oct. 5.

Air quality improved to “Fair” on the morning and at noon of Oct. 6 before deteriorating again that afternoon and reaching the “Very Unhealthy” category on Oct. 7.

PM10 concentrations remained within the guideline value of 150 micrograms per cubic meter, but hourly readings showed a consistent increase from 4 p.m. to midnight from Oct. 1 to 7, a trend also observed in PM2.5 concentrations.

Not Indonesian haze

Earlier in September, Metro Cebu was affected by transboundary smoke from Kalimantan, Indonesia, where severe forest fires were reported. Prevailing winds carried pollutants toward parts of the Philippines.

EMB 7, however, said there was no evidence that smoke or transboundary pollution from the Indonesian forest fires was contributing to Metro Cebu’s poor air quality on Wednesday morning.

The change in weather conditions following the end of the southwest monsoon, or habagat, further supports the assessment that the deterioration in Metro Cebu’s air quality was not caused by transboundary pollution from Indonesian wildfires, the agency said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) had declared the end of the southwest monsoon due to a strengthening high-pressure system over East Asia.

EMB 7 said localized rain showers could help improve air quality by naturally washing pollutants from the atmosphere. Pagasa expects rainfall to range from below normal to near normal in October.

“High PM2.5 concentrations may still prevail for the coming days due to localized emissions and favorable meteorological conditions,” EMB 7 said.

The agency advised sensitive groups to remain indoors and urged anyone experiencing a medical emergency or serious symptoms to seek medical attention.

The public is also advised to wear appropriate masks, particularly N95 or KN95 masks, when outdoor exposure cannot be avoided. / DPC