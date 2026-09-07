Air quality fluctuates amid ongoing haze

AIR quality in Metro Cebu continues to fluctuate as smoke and fine particulate matter from ongoing forest fires in Indonesia are carried by prevailing winds toward the Philippines.

As of 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) 7 recorded a fine particulate matter (PM2.5) Air Quality Index (AQI) of 143, placing air quality in the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” category.

Earlier that day at 7 a.m., the AQI reached 158, placing it in the “Very Unhealthy” category before decreasing slightly to 157 at 11 a.m. The reading came after PM2.5 concentrations temporarily declined Sunday afternoon, Sept. 6. During the first week of September, Metro Cebu recorded “Very Unhealthy” to “Acutely Unhealthy” air quality, driven by forest fires in Kalimantan, Indonesia and prevailing southwest monsoon winds.

Wind patterns

EMB 7 Air Quality Specialist Arthur Calupig said the fluctuation is largely related to changing wind conditions. High-split data and model projections show southwesterly winds carrying smoke from West Kalimantan toward Central Visayas, including Cebu, and Eastern Visayas.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the habagat

season is expected to last until the end of September. Calupig noted that changes in wind speed and direction affect how much particulate matter reaches the region, as stronger gusts near the source area can disperse pollutants elsewhere.

However, lower PM2.5 readings do not mean the haze has cleared. Calupig warned that Cebu could still experience high concentrations as long as the forest fires continue, adding that while rain offers temporary relief, conditions will only normalize once the fires subside.

Daily cycle

Monitoring by EMB 7 since Sept. 1 shows a recurring daily pattern. Fine particulate concentrations generally rise from midnight through early morning until about 8 a.m., decline between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and increase again from 5 p.m. into the evening.

During cooler periods overnight and in the early morning, fine particles remain suspended in the air. As atmospheric movement increases later in the day, particles disperse more effectively, resulting in lower readings. Similar increases in PM2.5 have been recorded in other parts of the country, including Mindanao.

EMB 7 is coordinating with the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) 7 and local government units on response measures. Authorities advise residents to wear properly fitted N95 or KN95 masks outdoors, or double-mask with surgical masks, while limiting outdoor exposure during peak hours.

Class policy

Meanwhile, the Cebu City Government excluded tertiary students from its suspension of face-to-face classes and school activities, reasoning that college students are better equipped to take personal health precautions.

Kenneth Siasar, chief of staff of Mayor Nestor Archival, said the policy prioritizes younger students who are more vulnerable to respiratory issues.

The Cebu City Government continues to monitor the situation through the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

City hospitals have been placed on heightened alert, equipping facilities with nebulizers and medications for patients experiencing respiratory distress. A dedicated fast lane has been established for haze-related breathing difficulties, separate from the existing dengue fast lane, following reports of aggravated asthma symptoms among residents.

Siasar emphasized that local authorities will continue assessing conditions alongside disaster management officials to determine if further interventions are needed. / DPC, CAV