Air quality improves as haze level drops

AIR quality in Metro Cebu showed significant improvement on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, as pollutant levels dropped following days of dangerous haze. The Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) 7 recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 136 at the Metro Cebu monitoring station as of 4 p.m., bringing the region’s air quality down to the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” category.

The lower AQI reading means that while atmospheric conditions are recovering, fine particulate matter remains high enough to pose health risks to vulnerable populations. Under this classification, children, older adults and individuals with heart or respiratory conditions are advised to limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activities. Sunday’s readings fluctuated slightly throughout the day, starting at 126 at 7 a.m. and 127 at 11 a.m. before reaching 136 in the afternoon. This represents an improvement of 126 points from the peak level recorded earlier in the week.

Transboundary haze and seasonal winds

The pollution was driven by transboundary haze originating from forest and land fires in Sumatra and Kalimantan, Indonesia. Prevailing winds associated with the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, carried smoke and fine particulate matter across the sea into the Philippines, affecting Metro Cebu alongside other parts of the Visayas and Mindanao.

Air quality deteriorated sharply beginning Tuesday, Sept. 1, when Metro Cebu’s AQI hovered between 152 and 173, placing it in the “Very Unhealthy” range. Conditions worsened on Wednesday, Sept. 2, as readings rose from 203 at 6 a.m. to 215 by 3 p.m. The pollution peaked on Thursday, Sept. 3, when AQI levels reached 241 at 4 a.m. and climbed to 252 by 11 a.m. These levels fell into the “Acutely Unhealthy” classification and surpassed the severe haze episode Metro Cebu experienced in October 2015.

Impact on daily life and local response

As dangerous air conditions persisted, authorities initiated emergency measures to protect the public. Several schools suspended face-to-face classes and adopted flexible work arrangements. At the same time, the Central Visayas Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council directed regional agencies and local disaster offices to implement response measures, while the Department of Health 7 placed hospitals and health facilities on heightened alert for a potential increase in haze-related respiratory illnesses.

Conditions began easing over the weekend. AQI levels dropped to 184 on Friday, Sept. 4, and recorded readings of 202 at 7 a.m., 197 at 11 a.m. and 184 at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, signaling a steady downward trend before Sunday’s further improvement.

Air quality also varied significantly across different parts of the region. At the EMB 7 monitoring station in Barangay Cabitoonan, Toledo City, the AQI reached 47 as of 4 p.m. on Sunday, following earlier readings of 47 at 7 a.m. and 46 at 11 a.m. This falls under the “Good” category, meaning the air posed little to no risk. The contrast between Metro Cebu and Toledo highlights how pollutant concentration changes depending on location, topography and wind movement.

Health monitoring and precautionary measures

Despite the improvement in Metro Cebu, health authorities emphasized that precaution remains necessary. As of 6 p.m. on Sept. 5, reports from all 16 provincial hospitals and rural health units showed zero patient visits or admissions tied to the environmental hazard.

Capitol health consultant Elisse Nicole Catalan noted that these facilities are located outside Metro Cebu, where the haze was most noticeable, and pointed out that air quality varies across municipalities. Furthermore, initial exposure to airborne pollutants may not produce immediate health symptoms.

“This is reassuring, but it does not mean the health risk has passed,” Catalan said in a statement posted to her official Facebook page on Saturday. “The absence of consultations is not proof that there is no exposure or risk. Some effects may not be immediately felt.”

Local health teams are continuing to track patient reports across provincial health centers to evaluate potential delayed reactions to the haze.

“Our hospitals and rural health units will continue monitoring consultations,” Catalan said. “Healthcare teams remain alert for respiratory and haze-related symptoms.”

To protect against lingering pollutants, residents are advised to limit unnecessary outdoor activities and wear properly fitted N95 or KN95 masks when outside. Vulnerable groups — including infants, older persons, pregnant women and individuals with asthma, COPD, or heart disease — are urged to stay indoors and keep prescribed medications accessible.

Health officials advise seeking immediate medical attention for persistent coughing, chest tightness, or breathing difficulties and proceeding to an emergency room for severe symptoms such as chest pain or loss of consciousness.

“Zero for now, but we will not be complacent,” Catalan said. “We will keep monitoring, remain prepared and continue providing updates.” / DPC, CDF