Air quality in Cebu remains ‘fair’

DESPITE the light haze noted in Cebu since Wednesday, November 13, 2024, the air quality has remained fair, an official said.

Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) Central Visayas Director Maria Victoria said Thursday, November 14, that their monitoring station in Banilad, Cebu City showed 32 micrograms per normal cubic meter (ug/ncm) on November 12 and this increased to 65 ug/ncm as of Thursday.

The numbers are still within the “Fair” category based on the “air quality health guide” of the DENR-EMB.

The agency’s air quality health guide states that when the air quality is rated as Good (0-50 µg/m³) or Fair (51-100 µg/m³), precautionary measures are not needed.

When the air quality is classified as “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” (101-150 µg/m³), individuals with respiratory issues are advised to limit outdoor activity.

Abrera said the significant increase in the number was due to the cold front or “temperature inversion” as reported by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“According to Pagasa, we have a cold front o malamig na panahon maybe because sa mga typhoons in the past days that we have experienced, so continuous pa ito at they call temperature inversion,” Abrera said.

However, Abrera said that individuals having asthma, senior citizens, and children are vulnerable with this air condition.

She advised this sector to wear masks and limit going outside. (CDF)