Air quality in Metro Cebu improves

AIR quality in Metro Cebu improved Monday morning, Sept. 14, 2026, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) fell to 64 by 11 a.m., although the reading remained in the “Fair” category, according to Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) 7 monitoring data.

The Metro Cebu station recorded an AQI of 72 at 5 a.m. and 65 at 8 a.m. before reaching 64 at 11 a.m., with all three readings classified as Fair.

In Toledo City, the monitoring station in Barangay Cabitoonan remained in the “Good” category, recording an AQI of 29 at 5 a.m., 28 at 8 a.m. and 26 at 11 a.m.

The AQI helps the public understand how polluted the air is and the health concerns associated with it, with lower readings indicating better air quality.

Monday’s morning readings showed improvement at both stations, but neither moved into a different air quality category during the period.

EMB 7 has been monitoring outdoor air quality as authorities assess haze affecting Cebu and other areas.

Haze

On Sept. 3, EMB 7 Director John Edward Ang linked the haze to wildfires in Kalimantan, Indonesia, and raised concern over elevated levels of fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, according to the Philippine News Agency.

Transboundary haze refers to smoke and airborne pollutants that travel across national borders, although Monday’s AQI readings alone do not establish where the pollutants originated.

PM2.5 consists of airborne particles generally measuring 2.5 micrometers or smaller in diameter, while PM10 includes inhalable particles generally measuring 10 micrometers or smaller.

These particles can enter deep into the lungs, and some can reach the bloodstream, making exposure a health concern.

Fires are among the sources of particulate pollution, which can also come from construction dust and pollutants released by vehicles, industries and power plants.

Residents are encouraged to follow EMB 7’s official air quality updates and accompanying health advisories as conditions change. / DPC