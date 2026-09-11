Air quality in Metro Cebu stays ‘fair’

AIR quality in Metro Cebu remained within the “Fair” range on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, even as the Air Quality Index (AQI) climbed during the day.

The AQI was 87 at 7 a.m., rose to 91 at 11 a.m. and reached 97 by 4 p.m., according to the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) 7.

Under EMB standards, an AQI of 51 to 100 is classified as “Fair.”

Toledo City, meanwhile, recorded an AQI of 26 at 11 a.m. Friday, keeping its air quality in the “Good” category, which covers readings of 50 or below.

The Metro Cebu AQI stood at 86 at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, lower than all three readings recorded the following day.

Despite Friday’s gradual increase, air quality remained far better than the levels recorded during the first week of September.

Haze pushes AQI up

Metro Cebu’s air quality deteriorated earlier this month as smoke and fine particulate matter from land and forest fires in Kalimantan, Indonesia, were carried across Central Visayas by southwest monsoon, or habagat, winds.

By Sept. 3, Metro Cebu’s AQI had reached 252, placing the area in the “Acutely Unhealthy” category. An AQI between 201 and 300 falls under that classification.

The Sept. 11 readings showed that Metro Cebu remained well below the pollution levels recorded during the height of the haze episode.

EMB 7 continues to monitor ambient air quality across Central Visayas and has advised the public to follow official air quality updates. / CDF