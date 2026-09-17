Air quality remains fair in Metro Cebu

AIR quality in Metro Cebu remained at the “Fair” level Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026, as the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB 7) continued monitoring the reported haze across the region.

As of 4 p.m., the Metro Cebu monitoring station recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 57, classified as “Fair,” while the Toledo City station recorded an AQI of 18, classified as “Good,” according to EMB 7.

The “Fair” classification means air quality is generally acceptable, although there may be a risk of health effects for a small number of unusually sensitive individuals.

Metro Cebu has been experiencing fair air quality conditions after earlier recording unhealthy levels due to haze linked to transboundary air pollution from Kalimantan, Indonesia.

EMB 7 continues to monitor local ambient air quality to assess the presence, extent and potential health impacts of the reported haze across the region.

The bureau encouraged the public to stay informed and regularly check official updates and air quality advisories from EMB 7. / DPC