Air quality update: Haze no threat to upcoming Asean Summit

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has assured the public that the haze currently seen over Cebu will not disrupt the Asean Summit scheduled for May.

While security is a top priority for the international event, officials emphasized that they are equally focused on making sure the environment is safe for all world leaders and delegates.

Safety inside the summit

Jose Cleo Cary Colis of the DENR explained on Thursday, April 23, 2026, that the haze is not a major worry for the summit activities. This is because most of the meetings and events will take place inside hotels and specialized halls.

"The delegates will mostly stay indoors, which is safer because our air-conditioning systems have filters," Colis said. He added that the group will limit outdoor time to avoid exposure to the current air conditions.

Health advice for the public

Even though the delegates will be protected indoors, the DENR is urging the general public to stay cautious. Air quality monitoring has shown that pollutant levels are currently going up and down.

The Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) reported high levels of PM2.5 (very fine dust and smoke particles) in Talisay City this Thursday. These pollutants stay in the air due to a lack of wind and local emissions from cars and factories.

Understanding the risks

Health experts warn that these tiny particles are dangerous because they can be inhaled deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream. This can lead to serious health problems, including:

Asthma attacks

Heart disease

COPD (lung disease)

Children, the elderly, and people who already have breathing problems are at the highest risk.

How to protect yourself

The DENR-EMB strongly recommends that people wear high-quality masks, such as N95 or KN95, instead of regular cloth masks. Standard cloth masks are often not strong enough to filter out the microscopic PM2.5 particles found in haze.

The government will continue to monitor the air quality throughout the summit to ensure everyone—both visitors and locals—stays safe. ANV