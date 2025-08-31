AirAsia boosts Cebu hub with reopening of 5 routes

AIRASIA Philippines is set to strengthen Cebu’s role as a tourism and business gateway with the reopening of three domestic and two international routes, a move expected to spur travel demand and support the local economy.

Starting Nov. 15, 2025, the carrier will resume flights from Mactan Cebu International Airport to Iloilo, Caticlan and Davao, as well as to Kuala Lumpur and Macau, using its Airbus A320 fleet. Ticket sales open on Sept. 3 via the Move app and airasia.com.

AirAsia Philippines chief executive officer Suresh Bangah said Cebu remains a critical hub for the airline, with its strong tourist traffic underpinning expansion plans.

“Cebu is a key driver of our growth story in the Philippines. Reopening these routes not only connects more travelers to major leisure destinations but also supports job generation in tourism and aviation,” he said.

The expansion coincides with the start of the peak travel season and builds on the Department of Tourism’s report of 5.1 million tourist arrivals in Central Visayas in 2024. To meet rising demand, AirAsia has ramped up recruitment of new pilots, cabin crew and ground staff who will be deployed to Cebu. / KOC