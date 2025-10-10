AirAsia boosts domestic flights ahead of Undas travel rush

BUDGET carrier AirAsia Philippines has expanded its domestic flight operations this October to accommodate the anticipated surge in passenger traffic during the Undas long weekend.

The budget carrier said it has increased flight frequencies across major domestic routes in preparation for the All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day holidays.

From Manila, weekly flights to Caticlan rose from 46 to 54, Cebu from 47 to 56, Iloilo from 28 to 32, Tacloban from 24 to 26, Tagbilaran from 21 to 24, Puerto Princesa from 20 to 21, Kalibo from 17 to 19, and Cagayan de Oro from 14 to 16.

“As one of the country’s busiest travel periods approaches, AirAsia is fully prepared to serve our kababayans who will be paying respect to their departed loved ones or spending quality time with family during the long weekend,” said AirAsia Philippines president and chief executive officer Capt. Suresh Bangah.

Bangah said the additional frequencies are meant to increase seat availability and provide travelers with more convenient flight options.

The airline reported an 83 percent load factor during last year’s Undas season and expects even stronger demand this year as more Filipinos travel to their hometowns and popular tourist destinations. / KOC