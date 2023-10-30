AirAsia braces for passenger surge in time for Kalagkalag2023

AIRASIA Philippines expects to operate more than 700 domestic flights and carry over 90,000 guests from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1.

This is eight percent higher than the same period in 2022, with all domestic destinations averaging 90 to 93 percent passenger load.

To support the influx of guests in its Manila hub, the airline put in place 20 check-in counters and four customer counters.

In addition, four self-check-in kiosks are made available to facilitate contactless check-in, especially those without check-in baggage.

AirAsia Philippines said it is closing the month of October on a positive 90 percent on-time performance.