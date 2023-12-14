AirAsia dominates the LCC categories at World Travel Awards

AIRASIA is ending the year on a high note dominating the Leading Low-Cost Airline categories at the World Travel Awards Grand Final 2023.

AirAsia was named the World’s Leading Low-Cost Airline for the 11th consecutive year and the World’s Leading Low-Cost Airline Cabin Crew for the seventh year in a row.

AirAsia emerged as the winner in these categories, surpassing 15 other airlines, and garnering the highest votes from industry players, consumers, and travel experts from across the region.

These recognitions follow AirAsia’s earlier triumphs as Asia’s Leading Low-Cost Airline and Asia’s Leading Low-Cost Airline Cabin Crew at the World Travel Awards Asia and Oceania in September.