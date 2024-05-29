AirAsia is Best LCC in Asia

THE AirAsia Group has been awarded the Top LCC in Asia for 2024 by AirlineRatings.com in its annual Airline Excellence Awards.

Launched in 2001 by Datuk Kamarudin Meranun and Tony Fernandes with just two planes, AirAsia has had spectacular growth over the past two decades to become a dominant force in the Asian region.

The rise of AirAsia that first started out of Kuala Lumpur is, without doubt, one of the airline industry’s great success stories.

It has had to combat one external crisis after another and adjust to diverse regulatory and competitive pressures, navigating policies designed to support national airlines as it democratized access to air travel and redefined the low cost carrier landscape within Asean and beyond.

AirAsia now operates as full-fledged airlines with bases in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Cambodia.

AirAsia Group and its affiliate medium haul airlines have re-written the rule book for airlines in Asia and beyond and today have over 255 aircraft flying to over 165 destinations. / PR