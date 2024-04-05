AirAsia logs high load factor

AS OF April 1, 2024, low-cost carrier AirAsia Philippines has already surpassed 60 percent of its 2023 summer bookings for all destinations.

This translates to an average healthy load factor of 87 percent for April and May.

Top destinations of choice include Bohol, Boracay, Cebu, Puerto Princesa and Tacloban in the Philippines, and Bangkok, Incheon, Taipei, Osaka and Hong Kong in Asia.

AirAsia head of communications and public affairs and first officer Steve Dailisan said more than the usual sightseeing, travelers are now on the lookout for new and sustainable experiences.

He said AirAsia offers the best deals on flights, hotels and experiences without breaking the buck.

The airline launched its summer sale with a booking date up to April 7 and a travel period from April 1 to September 2024. / KOC