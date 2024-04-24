Airasia PH keeps airfares low amid level 6 fuel surcharge

AIRASIA Philippines is implementing measures to cushion the effect of the fuel surcharge and still make travel affordable and enjoyable, especially during the final month of summer.

For the past three consecutive months, the fuel surcharge has remained at a high of Level 6 which adds P185 to P665 for domestic flights, and from P610.37 to P949.51 for international flights for tickets bought between May 1 to 30.

AirAsia Philippines, however, clarifies that tickets bought earlier in January and February will not be subjected to fuel surcharge adjustments.

Amid high fuel surcharge, AirAsia Philippines said it continues to enjoy a positive performance as evident in the number of seats sold in the first quarter which was at 91 percent or P1.87 million versus its initial target.

Load factor in the same manner have also increased by 104 percent.

AirAsia is also looking at implementing various measures to further optimize airport operations and enhance customer journey.

The airline is currently in discussion with the Manila International Airport Authority executives to facilitate the transfer of its international flights to Terminal 1 from Terminal 3.

In 2023, AirAsia Philippines flew more than 1.72 million guests to various international destinations.

This year, it aims to double that figure and also targets to add frequencies to existing international routes to enable everyone to fly. / PR