AirAsia PH vows innovative, sustainable aviation

AIRASIA Philippines vowed to double its efforts to lessen carbon emissions and fast-track the use of SAF among other measures to lessen its carbon footprint. Speaking before other stakeholders at the 2024 Philippine Tourism and Hotel Investment Summit, AirAsia Philippine chief executive officer Ricky Isla pointed out that technological infrastructure development, policies, regulations, investment opportunities and technical capabilities for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) are still in their early stages here in the Philippines. Despite this, Isla noted that the airline is still on track with AirAsia’s Net Zero program which aims to use SAF throughout the whole group including the Philippines, from a low of two percent or 40.62 tonnes next year (2025) to a maximum of 70 percent (1.90 million tonnes) by 2050. In the meantime, AirAsia Philippines has taken several measures to ensure its proactive actions towards sustainability such as fleet management or the utilization of more efficient aircraft such as the A321neo, optimization of aircraft operation, or green flight operations. It has also ventured on small steps to promote sustainability in all of its flights. Isla said they encourage guests to bring reusable flasks, coffee cups, and even utensils onboard. / PR